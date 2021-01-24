Siem Aristotle joins sister ship as the world’s two largest LNG-powered car carriers

Siem Car Carriers’s (SCC’s) Aristotle, the second of two LNG-fueled PCTC (pure car, truck carrier) ships in the SCC fleet (the other is the Confucius), is on her maiden voyage from Emden, Germany to North America. The ship’s first bunkering took on more than 800MT of LNG fuel. Nearly 4800 cars were loaded, bound for Canada, the US and Mexico. The Aristotle operates exclusively for Volkswagen Group.





The vessel is 200 meters long, 38 meters wide with a maximum draft of 10 meters and her sailing speed of up to 19 nautical miles per hour. The Aristotle recently made port calls in Halifax, NS, Baltimore MD and Vera Cruz, MX.





Bunkering in Emden.

With LNG, the Aristotle reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25%, nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 30%, particulate matter by up to 60% and sulfur oxide emissions by up to 100%.

The vessel will be managed by SCC’s sister company—Siem Ship Management, based in Gdynia, Poland.