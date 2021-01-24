Shin-Etsu Chemical develops silicone thermal interface materials for applications in electric and hybrid-electric vehicles

Shin-Etsu Chemical has developed innovative silicone thermal interface materials for applications in electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). With the electrification of automobiles, the demand for heat dissipation measures for lithium-ion batteries and for various other electronic control systems are increasingly becoming more sophisticated and diversified.

With the accelerating worldwide growth in vehicle electrification, the amount of thermal interface materials in automotive parts has increased and their applications are expanding. In response to this changing market environment, Shin-Etsu Chemical has developed two kinds of new products with unique characteristics:

The “TC-PEN Series,” which features a distinctly reduced density, soft thermal interface pad that can meet the demand for a high level for EV and HEV applications; and

The “TC-SET Series,” which features a high thermal interface soft pad with very low compression set characteristics.

Due to its significantly low density level, the “TC-PEN Series” realizes about a 15% lighter weight when compared to conventional products, while also maintaining the same level of thermal conductivity characteristics and workability of conventional products. As a result, this new product is lighter in weight and is superior in flexibility of handling, making it suitable for applications as a heat dissipation element in electronic devices with non-flat surfaces and in large area parts such as lithium-ion batteries.

The “TC-SET Series” achieves maintaining both the flexibility by low hardness and low compression set characteristics that were very difficult to achieve up until now in this technical field. As a result, this new product is suitable for achieving heat dissipation for various electronic devices used in tough automotive applications that require long-term durability against vibrations and low compression set characteristics.