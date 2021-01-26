Hyundai Motor Group introduces advanced humanoid robot DAL-e for automated customer services

Hyundai Motor Group has launched the DAL-e, a customer service robot that independently communicates with people using precise recognition capabilities and mobility functions.

The DAL-e is an acronym for “Drive you, Assist you, Link with you-experience.” Designed to pioneer the future of automated customer services, the DAL-e is equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology for facial recognition as well as an automatic communication system based on a language-comprehension platform.





The DAL-e is a next-generation service platform that can offer automated customer services anytime. It is expected to become a messenger capable of delivering consistent messages to customers in a more intimate and personal way than conventional robots. With continuous updates and improvements, the DAL-e will provide fresh, pleasant experiences to our valued customers in a contact-free environment. Our objective is to enable the DAL-e to engage in a smooth and entertaining communication with customers and present valuable services to them. —Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the DAL-e at a Hyundai Motor showroom in southern Seoul, where the robot has commenced its pilot operation. Following the pilot operation, it is expected to be used in various fields that require everyday interactions with customers, such as other showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation.

With its truncated, humanoid body exuding a welcoming appeal (measuring 1,160 X 600 X 600 mm and weighing 80kg), the DAL-e is significantly lighter and more compact compared to other customer service and guide robots in the market.

It features friendly, emotive physical features for close interactions with customers. In the event that a customer enters the showroom without wearing a mask, the robot recognizes it and advises the customer to wear one. In terms of its communication capability, it can engage in an automated and smooth dialogue with customers by providing useful information on products and services and responding to verbal and screen touch commands.

In terms of mobility, the DAL-e can move freely and escort customers to designated spots using its omnidirectional four wheels. Furthermore, it purveys entertaining information, such as explaining vehicles and technologies by connecting wirelessly to a large display screen at the venue, beckoning visitors to take photos with it, and providing gestured feedbacks using its movable arms.

At the exhibition hall where it is being pilot-operated, the DAL-e is credited with easing the staff’s workflow and offering hands-on help to customers, including those who do not prefer to be assisted by human staff in light of the Covid-19 circumstances, as well as those who visit the venue during busy peak times such as the weekend.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to continuously update the DAL-e based on data from pilot operations, perfecting its operational capabilities as an advanced android robot.