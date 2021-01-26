Komatsu and Proterra partner to develop battery-electric hydraulic excavator

Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, and Komatsu, a global leader in construction equipment, are partnering to leverage Proterra’s battery technology for the development of Komatsu’s first battery-electric middle class hydraulic excavator.





The collaboration represents Proterra’s entry into the off-road vehicle market and the company’s first Proterra Powered battery-electric construction equipment.

Komatsu will utilize Proterra’s high-performance battery systems for the development of a proof-of-concept electric excavator in 2021 before expected commercial production in 2023 to 2024. The Proterra battery system powering the electric excavator will feature high energy density and fast charging technology.

In addition to reducing noise and air pollution, the design of Proterra battery packs offers an ideal application for an off-road, construction setting where safety and durability are of utmost importance. Proterra designs its batteries with safety as a core guiding principle and all Proterra battery packs undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand the toughest conditions, making it an excellent choice for Komatsu and the off-road vehicle market.

Engineered and manufactured in the US, Proterra battery packs leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles. The packaging flexibility of Proterra’s battery platform will further enable the optimal placement of the batteries within the middle class excavator and replace the need for a normal counterweight used to balance the excavator’s hydraulic arm movements.

Proterra Powered leverages Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Proterra battery systems are utilized by world-class OEMs to introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles, including electric school buses, coach buses, delivery vans, and low-floor cutaway shuttle buses.