Ridar Systems partners with HERE Technologies to detect bicycles and motorcycles more accurately

Ridar Systems and HERE Technologies signed a partnership agreement to begin integrating HERE location technology into Ridar’s cloud-based mobile solution. This collaboration will allow Ridar Systems to identify better the location of two-wheelers in order to provide a more accurate position to drivers.

Motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and other forms of two-wheeled micromobility will have a means of announcing their presence using only a smartphone to much larger vehicles in order to prevent accidents between the two.

Ridar acts as a beacon to all drivers. It warns drivers of potential or imminent collisions keeping riders safe by eliminating blind spots and unnoticed riders. It can also map routes and give crucial ride data. When traveling in groups, Ridar Systems will notify the driver when there are more than one bicycle or motorcycle traveling together.

Ridar runs in the background and verbally notifies a driver when a rider is approximately 5 seconds from that driver’s location. Depending upon how the technology has been registered by the rider, the driver will receive the following notification: “Bicycle Ahead”, “Motorcycle to the Right”, “Bicycles to the Left”, etc.

Ridar:

Automatically launches in background once the vehicle exceeds 10 mph.

Alerts drivers if the rider is approaching from behind, in front of or in a blind-spot.

Can override phone calls, music, or turn-by-turn mapping if a collision is imminent.

Tracks number of detection for both drivers and riders.





Ridar Systems will now build upon HERE market-leading location solutions to power the Ridar Systems cloud-based platform. Within the new agreement, Ridar will be using HERE JavaScript APIs, HERE Routing & Map Rendering, as well as HERE Live Sense SDK and HERE SDK, to enable and manage the driver and rider app services.

Ridar System customers will now benefit from a suite of advanced location technology available on the HERE platform, including:

HERE Positioning – HD GNSS Positioning and Network Positioning provides hyper-precise location accuracy. This information is critical to identifying the location of micro-mobility vehicles in dense urban canyons where the GPS signal is weak or inconsistent.

HERE Live Sense SDK – An AI-based perception model, utilizing optical cameras on smartphones, dashcams, personal navigation devices and vehicles to provide greater real-time awareness of the environment. This functionality can identify micro-mobility riders and alert automobile drivers, or it can be used to provide those drivers with safety alerts such as potholes, road obstructions, etc.

HERE Routing – Customized route calculations provide drivers and riders turn-by-turn navigation instructions taking into account different route types based on vehicle type. HERE SDK – Provides users advanced location services and customize maps to support drivers & riders with a look back on their route when their drive/ride completed (how many miles, average speed, shareable map of ride). Adding to that, Ridar will also include how many times a driver has detected a rider and vice versa.