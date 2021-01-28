Qantas and bp form strategic partnership to advance net zero emissions

Qantas and bp announced a strategic partnership to advance their shared net zero ambitions further. Through the collaboration, the companies will work together on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.

The two companies have agreed to explore ways in which bp’s global capabilities, skills and knowledge can support Qantas’ sustainability and environmental strategy. Jointly, the teams will explore opportunities and projects in areas including advanced sustainable fuels, advocacy for further decarbonization in the aviation sector, renewable power solutions and generation, carbon management and emerging technology.

bp has been operating in Australia for more than 100 years. bp is one of Australia’s leading premium fuel retailers with around 1,400 branded retail fuel sites across the country, of which approximately 350 are company-owned, and more than 1,000 are owned and operated by independent business partners. bp is one of the leading aviation fuel suppliers in Australia and is present at around 75 airports in the country.

Founded in 1920, Qantas has played a central role in the development of the Australian and international aviation industry over the past hundred years. Today the Qantas Group is a diverse global aviation business, comprising Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, the Jetstar low-cost carrier group and Qantas Loyalty.

\Qantas currently operates one of the largest carbon offset programs in the aviation industry, with around 10% of customers booking flights on Qantas.com choosing to offset their flights and both Qantas and Jetstar doubling this number of flights offset by matching every dollar spent by customers. Qantas has also committed to investing $50 million over the next ten years to help develop a sustainable aviation fuel industry.

Qantas and bp last year launched a partnership which allows Qantas Frequent Flyer members to earn Qantas Points on fuel and eligible in-store purchases across participating BP retail sites. BP Plus has also become the exclusive fuel partner of Qantas Business Rewards, enabling small-medium businesses to earn points and access discounts on fuel.