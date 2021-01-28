CVR Energy selects Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology for revamp of Wynnewood refinery to renewable diesel, naphtha production

CVR Energy will base a revamp of its Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery on Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology to produce approximately 100 million gallons of renewable diesel and more than 6 million gallons of renewable naphtha per year. Topsoe will deliver basic engineering, license, proprietary equipment and catalyst for HydroFlex.

Construction work has begun for the $110-million project, scheduled to be completed in July 2021.

The project will convert an existing hydrocracker for the production of low-carbon renewable diesel from soybean oil, resulting in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions compared to hydrocarbon diesel. The renewable diesel is expected to meet the ASTM D975 diesel specification and qualify for programs such as the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

By leveraging assets already in place, particularly the existing hydrocracker unit and underutilized hydrogen plant at our Wynnewood refinery, we believe we can deliver one of the lowest-cost renewable diesel projects in the industry. —Dave Lamp, CEO & President of CVR Energy

We are very proud that CVR Energy, Inc. has chosen HydroFlex for this significant revamp project. This proven technology is the preferred choice for refiners leading the industry adaptation of renewable fuels, and it is a privilege to add yet another US project to our portfolio in line with Topsoe’s vision to be recognized as the world leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. —Henrik Rasmussen, Managing Director of Haldor Topsoe, The Americas

HydroFlex is Haldor Topsoe’s tried-and-tested technology for hydrotreating renewable feedstocks, resulting in high-grade gasolines, jet fuels and diesels. Not only do these fuels meet international standards, they are also are fully compatible with modern combustion and jet engines and can be blended safely with regular fuels.

HydroFlex, which combines leading-edge unit design with a comprehensive range of proprietary catalysts for renewable fuel production, can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.





Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP.

With a capacity of 74,500 bpcd in crude throughput capacity, the Wynnewood refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, military jet fuel, solvents and asphalt. Petroleum products produced at the Wynnewood refinery are purchased by Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing. Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing then sells and distributes the products.