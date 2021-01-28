Navistar collaborates with GM and OneH2 To launch hydrogen long-haul truck ecosystem; J.B. Hunt pilot

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
28 January 2021

In collaboration with General Motors and OneH2, Navistar, Inc., a subsidiary of Navistar International Corporation, is introducing a complete solution for customer implementation of a zero-emission long-haul system, which will be initially piloted by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., a subsidiary of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Hydrogen_fuel_cell_hero_2_1920x625

Navistar plans to make its first production model International RH Series fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) commercially available in model year 2024. (Earlier post.) Test vehicles are expected to begin the pilot phase under the new, complete solution at the end of 2022. The integrated solution will be competitive with other powertrain offerings with a target range of 500+ miles and a hydrogen fueling time of less than 15 minutes.

Hydrotec fuel cell power cubes provide more than 80 kW of quiet, efficient power and can be arrayed 2-3 units per vehicle to achieve higher power ratings.

GMFuelCellNavistar01

Navistar’s FCEV will get energy from two GM Hydrotec fuel cell power cubes. Each Hydrotec power cube contains 300-plus hydrogen fuel cells along with thermal and power management systems. The power cubes are compact and easy to package and can be used in a wide range of applications, including marine, earth-moving and mining equipment, locomotives and power generators.

The combined propulsion system within the International RH Series FCEV will feature better power density for short-range travel, better short-burst kW output and a per-mile cost expected to be comparable to diesel in certain market segments.

Under its partnership agreement with Navistar, OneH2 will supply its hydrogen fueling solution, which includes hydrogen production, storage, delivery and safety. In addition, Navistar is taking a minority stake in OneH2. Through its affiliates, OneH2 plans to kickstart substantial hydrogen heavy-duty truck refueling infrastructure by incorporating more than 2,000 International RH Series FCEVs into existing truck fleets in the near term.

These newly announced collaborations with General Motors and OneH2 represent important milestones in Navistar’s phased development of hydrogen fuel cell solutions. These technologies leverage Navistar’s battery electric vehicle platforms and provide the customer with a single-source, fully integrated zero-emission solution that includes vehicles, fueling and service.

Posted on 28 January 2021 in Fleets, Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Infrastructure

