Sumitomo Corporation of Americas makes strategic investment in hydrogen fuel provider OneH2

28 January 2021

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world’s largest traders of goods and services, has invested in OneH2, a hydrogen fuel company headquartered in Longview, North Carolina. SCOA’s investment will help the company deploy full turnkey hydrogen solutions, creating a national fuel production and distribution network to serve transportation markets at a competitive price.

OneH2 is a hydrogen production and distribution company providing fuel primarily for forklifts nationwide. The company delivers hydrogen fuel that is ready for immediate use, already converted to high-pressure gaseous fuel that takes only minutes to dispense. Their solution is both mobile and scalable.

OneH2 just announced a new partnership with GM and Navistar to introduce a complete solution for customer implementation of a zero-emission long-haul system, which will be initially piloted by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., a subsidiary of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Navistar is also taking a minority stake in OneH2. (Earlier post.)

Plant

The new growth capital provided by SCOA and other investors will be used to provide modular hydrogen production units, storage and dispensing at the point of refueling, which is often on-site at logistics and distribution centers to provide fuel for forklift and truck fleets.

Looking ahead, the company sees significant opportunity working with retail points of sale such as truck service centers and gas stations as adoption of hydrogen for truck and passenger vehicle fleets continues to build. The ultimate goal is that the modular units combined with the company’s investments in fuel production hubs will form an efficient and highly scalable hydrogen fuel network.

SCOA is an avid investor in hydrogen technology and OneH2 marks the company’s first foray into the commercial hydrogen space. With its integrated global network, ties to emerging technologies and longstanding relationships throughout the transportation market, SCOA is well positioned to help OneH2 achieve its growth goals.

