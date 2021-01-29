Electrify Commercial collaborating with Arizona Public Service to provide statewide ultra-fast charging stations

Electrify Commercial will provide its charging equipment, networking, and customized services to support Arizona Public Service Company (APS) with its Take Charge AZ investment in electric vehicle (EV) fast charging. The project includes five new charging stations with four individual chargers each, for a total of 20 ultra-fast chargers across the state.





APS Take Charge AZ will expand access to electric vehicle (EV) charging throughout Arizona. This pilot provides EV chargers to non-residential customers for free. It will last five years during which time APS will gather important data on charging habits and the charging experience. This information will help us design products and services that meet the long-term needs of EV owners and drivers.

APS non-residential customers, who currently do not have any EV charging equipment onsite for employees or fleet vehicles, as well as multifamily communities, may apply for installations in 2020 - 2021. Funding is limited and not all customers who qualify will be selected to participate.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Electrify Commercial, a new business unit from Electrify America designed to help deliver turnkey EV charging solutions to businesses, utilities and government entities.

Electrify America is the US’ largest open DC fast-charging network, and holds the distinction of receiving Charged EV Magazine’s “2020 Best in Test” award for its charging infrastructure. The network reached an unprecedented construction pace in the EV industry with the commissioning of one station per business day in 2020, despite the pandemic. Electrify America is also the only CCS network in the US deploying exclusively 150kW and 350kW chargers, offering the fastest charging speed in the market.

Electrify Commercial will leverage the expertise gained from deploying and operating Electrify America to support APS with site acquisition, design and development, charging equipment and networking, and ongoing operations and maintenance. This collaboration will help APS expand its statewide buildout of EV infrastructure with the addition of ultra-fast chargers that will provide Arizonans with the fastest speeds currently available. With this state-of-the-art technology, capable EVs can add up to 20 miles of range per minute.

The new charging stations will be owned by APS and included in Electrify America’s network of more than 535 charging stations and 2,300 ultra-fast chargers. Customers can pay by credit or debit card, or by using the Electrify America mobile app. The app also allows drivers to locate a station, initiate a charge, and remotely monitor a charging session for a seamless experience from start to finish.

Pricing is $0.31/kWh plus a $4 monthly fee for Pass+ Members, or $0.43/kWh for Guest and Pass Members. Electrify America already has 10 operational stations in Arizona, with another nine (not including the new five) coming soon.

With the project already underway, all the new sites are expected to be available by early 2022 in the following Arizona locations: