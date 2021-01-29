Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030
29 January 2021
Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. This goal represents combined Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emission reductions on a mass basis (metric tons per year) compared with 2017 baseline levels. Achieving this goal would bring the CO2e MMT per year in GHG emissions down to 33.0 in 2030, compared to 44.1 in 2017.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest supplier of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel Corporation and ArcelorMittal USA LLC, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market.
Cleveland-Cliffs’ fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tin and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling.
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.
Cleveland-Cliffs’ greenhouse gas reduction plan is based on its execution of the following five strategic priorities:
Developing domestically sourced, high quality iron ore feedstock and utilizing natural gas in the production of hot briquetted iron (HBI). Producing steel using HBI requires significantly less energy, and reduces indirect downstream Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, than traditional steelmaking processes. HBI can be added to a blast furnace or paired with an electric arc furnace.
Implementing energy efficiency and green energy projects.
Investing in the development of carbon capture technology.
Enhancing greenhouse gas emissions transparency and sustainability focus.
Supporting public policies that facilitate carbon reduction in the domestic steel industry.
