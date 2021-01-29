Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030

Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. This goal represents combined Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emission reductions on a mass basis (metric tons per year) compared with 2017 baseline levels. Achieving this goal would bring the CO 2 e MMT per year in GHG emissions down to 33.0 in 2030, compared to 44.1 in 2017.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest supplier of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel Corporation and ArcelorMittal USA LLC, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tin and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ greenhouse gas reduction plan is based on its execution of the following five strategic priorities: