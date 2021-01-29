Electrification Coalition launches online EV Policy Showroom

The Electrification Coalition has introduced its EV Policy Showroom, offering policymakers, EV advocates, industry partners and other stakeholders online access to easily navigable data and policy information on the deployment and adoption of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

The EV Policy Showroom features databases, calculators, guidance and tools that provide free, easy access to up-to-date transportation-electrification policy information, with an emphasis on state-level policies. The Showroom includes the State EV Policy Dashboard; EV Roadmap Roundup; EV Funding and Financing Guide; EV Tools and Calculators Clearinghouse; AchiEVe Toolkit; Freight Electrification Report; and ZEV State Scorecard.

The State EV Policy Dashboard displays the status of 10 leading state EV policy strategies, updated monthly. This interactive search tool also includes a comprehensive nationwide database of state policies pertaining to transportation electrification. Users can search by state and/or policy category, such as charging incentives, EV purchase incentives, Zero Emission Vehicle programs and EV-ready building codes, and monitor EV fees.





Screenshot from EV Policy Dashboard

The tool, developed in partnership with Atlas Public Policy, allows users to filter their search results by state, policy category and the date range during which policies are enacted. Search results include short summaries of each policy and a link to the policy text.

The EV Funding and Financing Guide details programs and policies from a variety of sources that fleets and consumers can use to overcome cost barriers. The guide covers federal, state, local and utility resources, as well as legal settlements, state and regional carbon market revenues, future operational savings and the monetization of vehicle-to-grid capabilities. It also discusses strategies to reduce the upfront costs of EVs and EV infrastructure by pooling demand and promoting competition.

The EV Roadmap Roundup is a digital library of EV roadmaps from 17 states and three large cities. These planning documents outline cities’ and states’ goals and pathways forward to widespread adoption of EVs and implementation of charging infrastructure, including incentive programs, utility rate structures, consumer education programs and equity considerations. The Roadmap Roundup also includes cross-cutting observations and recommendations gleaned from a comparative analysis of the state plans and a tool that generates custom side-by-side comparisons among states.

The EV Tool & Calculator Clearinghouse is an extensive collection of guides, resources and calculators that provide insights on a wide variety of subjects, including emissions calculations, infrastructure planning, incentive impacts, public health benefits, cost comparisons, fleet procurement and available vehicle models.

The AchiEVe Toolkit is designed to accelerate the switch to clean, electric vehicles (EVs) in an effective and equitable way by providing various stakeholders with model EV policies at the state, local, and utility levels.

The Freight Electrification Report addresses the advantages electric trucks have over their diesel counterparts, the major barriers impeding production and sales, and clearly lays out actions that stakeholders can take to facilitate and accelerate freight electrification.





The ZEV State Scorecard is a single, comprehensive and data-driven ranking of the key policies being implemented in ZEV MOU states to support increased electric vehicle (EV) adoption.