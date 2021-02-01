Kawasaki Heavy taps Corvus Energy for batteries for first all-electric tanker

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Diamond Green Diesel to boost renewable diesel capacity to 1.2B gallons/year; $1.45B expansion project
01 February 2021

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has selected Corvus Energy to supply the energy storage system (ESS) for the first zero-emissions electric “e5 tanker” currently under construction for Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd. of Tokyo, Japan.

Asahi-zero-emission-tankers

Corvus Energy will supply the battery-based ESS to Kawasaki Heavy Industries to integrate into the zero-emissions all-electric propulsion and electrical systems aboard the “e5 tanker” under construction for Asahi Tanker.

The battery-powered vessel was designed by e5 Lab Inc., a consortium of leading Japanese shipping and maritime services companies, including Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd., set up to build infrastructure services focused on electrically powered vessels.

The vessel for Asahi Tanker is the first of two all-electric vessels to be built from the e5 Lab initiative and is expected to go into service in bunkering operations in Tokyo Bay by 2022. The ships will be built by KOA Industry Co., Ltd. and Imura Shipyard Co., Ltd. in Japan.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) was awarded the contract for the ship’s propulsion system in September 2020 and will integrate the 3,480 kWh Orca ESS from Corvus Energy to power the vessel.

As reported in a statement from Asahi Tanker, which operates 137 vessels, the e5 tanker will achieve zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulates, significantly reducing its environmental impact.

In addition, reduced noise and vibration will create a more comfortable work environment for the crew members and limit noise pollution in the bay and its surroundings. Further, the vessel will make its battery power available to emergency services in the case of a natural disaster in Tokyo. This idea was originally proposed by e5 Lab and Asahi Tanker.

