Peugeot introduces new e-PARTNER electric van

The Peugeot brand is now offering a full range of electric utility vehicles in Europe. Complementing the new Peugeot e-EXPERT (International VAN of The Year 2021) and Peugeot e-BOXER, Peugeot is presenting the new Peugeot e-PARTNER.





Building on its commercial success over the generations, having won numerous awards including the title of International VAN of The Year in 2019, the Peugeot PARTNER has been produced in 2,000,000 vehicles and sold in more than 100 countries since its launch in 1996.

The Peugeot PARTNER is now available with a 100% electric powertrain. The new Peugeot e-PARTNER comes with:

a range of up to 275 km (171 miles) in the WLTP cycle (in the process of being approved);

2 lengths (Standard and Long);

2 silhouettes, Vans (up to 3 seats) and Deep Cabins (up to 5 seats);

towing capacity up to 750 kg;

a payload of up to 800 kg; and

a loading volume of up to 4.4m³, strictly identical to the internal combustion version.





Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the Peugeot e-PARTNER offers maximum power of 100 kW and a maximum torque of 260 N·m. The electric drive train (electric motor, inverter and DC/AC charger-converter) is similar to the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT. Much like the latter, the speed reducer has been adapted in order to fulfill the loading constraints inherent to the use of utility vehicles.

Both versions (Standard and Long) are available with a lithium-ion battery (18 modules) with a capacity of 50 kWh. Connected to the passenger compartment's heat-transfer circuit, the thermal control of the battery enables rapid recharging, optimized range and increased service life.

Two types of on-board chargers are available to suit all uses and all customer charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.