ZF brake systems standard in Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and MEB

The latest in ZF brake control solutions will be established as standard in Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4 models as well as in Volkswagen Group’s globally marketed MEB modular e-drive system platform. Volkswagen Group’s order for the new ZF brake control system covers several million vehicles—starting with the recently introduced ID.3 and ID.4 and continuing with future models based on the manufacturer’s MEB e-drive platform.





With an optimized software interface, ZF’s new braking system can be easily integrated in and interlinked with the electronic architecture of Volkswagen vehicles. The ZF system also supports driver assistance features such as automatic emergency braking. In addition, ZF’s solution replaces previously necessary mechanical components with software functions, which saves both weight and costs.

ZF brake control is based on a combination of the company’s electronic brake booster (EBB) and its latest generation EBC470 electronic stability control (ESC). EBB and ESC cover a wide range of vehicles, from compact cars to SUVs and even light commercial vehicles. Together, the two components are part of a brake architecture that combines a separate electric brake booster for enhanced brake actuation and electronic stability control to help stabilize the vehicle in challenging road scenarios—in particular in wet conditions.





Electronic brake booster

In the Volkswagen project, the system is part of a software network housed in the stability control unit. It meets stringent safety standards set by the European road safety association EuroNCAP. New testing protocols for functions such as Automatic Emergency Braking will drive the need for more powerful boost to deliver brake force more quickly and dynamically and these combined components are designed to deliver on these challenges.





Electronic brake control

In addition to these requirements, ZF’s braking systems also support the easy integration of a wide range of automated functions. Here, the brake control system acts in conjunction with other chassis systems to help provide precise vehicle control.

The braking system for a battery electric vehicle utilizes intelligent integration in a number of ways. For example, we can eliminate the need for a mechanical locking mechanism in the drivetrain and keep the vehicle in park mode through software that controls this function within the ESC and redundantly in the Electronic Brake Booster unit. The brake system itself helps ensure that the car cannot move—this saves cost and results in less weight. —Manfred Meyer, Senior Vice President for Engineering of ZF’s Active Safety division

In addition, the ESC and EBB software are networked so precisely that during energy recuperation, the difference in brake pedal feel is seamless to the driver.

ZF continues to push the envelope in terms technological integration in passenger car braking systems. With Integrated Brake Control (IBC), the Group provides its own solution that combines essential functions in a single component. IBC is a vacuum-independent, integrated electrohydraulic brake actuation control system that can replace the electronic stability control, the vacuum brake booster, and, if necessary, the vacuum pump with the associated cables, sensors, switches, and control units. With a single, integrated unit, ZF enables full regenerative braking and eliminates the need for additional vacuum pumps.