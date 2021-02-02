Ford to manufacture Mustang Mach-E in China; localized production of GT as well

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 February 2021

Ford announced that Mustang Mach-E, its first global pioneering SUV built on an all-new, all-electric platform, will be manufactured in China by Changan Ford for local customers. Mustang Mach-E will become available in China later this year.

Mustang Mach-E will offer Chinese customers a smart cockpit equipped with Ford’s latest driver-assist technologies and infotainment system with advanced firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

The newest generation of Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced driver-assist technologies and SYNC+ intelligent infotainment system will offer L2+ level automatic driving assistance functions, enabling Mach-E drivers to operate their vehicles hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways.

In addition, the vehicle supports all FOTA updates, including for vehicle controls, to freshen the driving experience with improvements and new features delivered over-the-air.

Ford is the first automobile manufacturer in China to offer cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology in mass production vehicles and will deploy C-V2X in Mach-E to help drivers in China anticipate potential driving hazards and improve traffic safety and efficiency.

The Mustang Mach-E manufactured in China will have an estimated range of more than 600 kilometers, based on CLTC-estimated range calculation methodology for engineering simulations.

Ford will also localize production of the Mustang Mach-E’s GT performance edition in China. The GT high performance edition will adopt a front and rear dual-motor layout, joining the 3-second club with its 0-100 km/h acceleration capabilities.

Ford is investing more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicle development through 2022. The localized production of Mach-E in China is a key step in the company’s “Best of Ford, Best of China” strategy to offer Chinese customers industry-leading smart vehicles and advanced technologies.

Posted on 02 February 2021 in China, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (1)

Comments

Jer

Hideous.
Completely anti-thetical to the Mustang brand.
Caroll Shelby would be rolling in his grave.

Posted by: Jer | 02 February 2021 at 04:33 AM

