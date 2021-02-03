Ballard announces follow-on orders for fuel cell modules to power 10 Solaris buses in Europe

Ballard Power Systems announced purchase orders from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. for 10 Ballard FCmove fuel cell modules to power 10 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses planned for deployment with Arriva Nederland in the Province of Gelderland, the Netherlands later in 2021. (Earlier post.)

FCmove, the latest platform for heavy-duty power modules based on the FCgen-LCS stack, is the culmination of more than 8 generations of product development at Ballard. The 70kW FCmove platform offers a compact, fully integrated, robust fuel cell power solution with reduction in total life cycle cost. FCmove products are specifically designed to meet the requirements of commercial vehicle operators.





Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus, powered by Ballard’s fuel cell module

These will replace diesel buses currently in service and are expected to cumulatively travel more than 1-million kilometers (620,000 miles) per year.

Each of the single-decker Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses is 12-meters (40-feet) long, has 37 seats and total capacity for 85 people, and is capable of traveling 350 kilometers (210 miles) on a single hydrogen refueling. The buses are designed for maximum passenger comfort and security, with amenities that include air conditioning, a modern passenger information system, built-in USB charging points, wheelchair access, and CCTV cameras.

Partial funding for the Netherland deployment is being provided through Europe’s JIVE—Joint Initiative For Hydrogen Vehicles Across Europe—funding programs, which is intended to pave the way to commercialization of FCEBs by coordinating procurement activities to unlock economies-of-scale and reduce costs as well as supporting new hydrogen refueling stations.

Results of the JIVE programs are expected to demonstrate the technical readiness of FCEBs to bus operators and the economic viability of hydrogen as a zero-emission bus fuel to policy makers. The JIVE programs are supported by a total of €57 million in grants from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking.