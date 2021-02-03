Blue World Technologies and Karma Automotive to collaborate on methanol fuel cell propulsion system

Blue World Technologies and Karma Automotive will collaborate to explore the viability of a methanol fuel cell system (earlier post) to provide primary propulsion power for a variety of future passenger and light commercial vehicles. Blue World Technology’s methanol fuel cell system will be integrated with Karma Automotive’s electric vehicle architecture and piloted in GS-6 development vehicles for evaluation purposes.





Testing and validation will take place in the United States and Denmark over the next few months.

An electric vehicle powered by methanol fuel cells provides the same convenience as fueling an internal combustion engine with gasoline. This technology has a methanol-reformer to produce hydrogen on board.

Methanol is a hydrogen-carrier commodity fuel already traded worldwide and it can be stored and distributed using the existing infrastructure in many countries around the world. As a green alternative to fossil fuels, methanol can be produced using renewable sources ensuring a CO 2 -neutral proposition.

We are investing in these types of powertrain technologies now to prepare for an emission-free world by having various extended-range electrification solutions that include hydrogen, ethanol and methanol fuel cells as a propulsion system. This collaboration brings together Blue World’s strength in fuel cell development and our vast expertise in engineering hybrid propulsion systems and integrating electric vehicle technologies. —Dr. Lance Zhou, Karma’s CEO