11 companies form new coalition to advance hydrogen policy in US; Toyota, Hyundai & Cummins

Eleven companies have formed Hydrogen Forward, a new coalition focused on advancing hydrogen development in the United States. The founding members—Air Liquide, Anglo American, Bloom Energy, CF Industries, Chart Industries, Cummins Inc., Hyundai, Linde, McDermott, Shell and Toyota—share a belief in the environmental and economic benefits of hydrogen technologies. These companies believe that accelerating investment in hydrogen will help the US deliver on its climate goals while creating a stronger economy with new, good-paying jobs.

The initiative—which represents companies invested in all links of the hydrogen value chain from source to service —will showcase hydrogen’s unique value proposition among Washington, D.C. policymakers and other stakeholders to accelerate adoption of hydrogen solutions and related infrastructure build-out across the nation.

Produced domestically with low or no carbon footprint, hydrogen can help decarbonize large segments of the economy, including shipping and transportation, power generation, refining, steelmaking, chemical production, mining, manufacturing and other industries. With all of its hydrogen made in the US, the country will see the full economic benefits of the value chain including job opportunities and revenue generation.

Members of the Hydrogen Forward coalition are already making significant domestic investments and driving specific projects across the nation to bring these technologies to scale, including the manufacturing and sale of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to supporting the fueling stations that keep FCEVs moving. Member company hydrogen storage solutions and partnerships with local utility companies are helping to harness renewable energy and decarbonize the power generation sector.

However, lack of systemic policy support for hydrogen risks to derail these efforts, the coalition members say. While Europe and East Asia have committed to investing hundreds of billions of dollars into hydrogen solutions, the US is the only major market without a national hydrogen strategy. A comprehensive approach is critical because it provides the necessary framework to enable fast, large-scale adoption.

Hydrogen Forward and its member companies support policies that accelerate the energy transition, bolster US energy and climate leadership, and establish a clear, comprehensive strategy for hydrogen and related infrastructure development that will allow the US to harness the significant benefits of these technologies.