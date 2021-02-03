Washington’s King County Metro acquiring 20 additional New Flyer 60' battery-electric buses

King County Metro in Washington state has awarded New Flyer an order for 20 additional 60' battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses (40 equivalent units or EUs). (Earlier post.)

Metro is one of the ten largest transit agencies in the United States, providing more than 122 million annual passenger trips in King County, Washington, and including the city of Seattle. Metro’s long-term commitment, first announced January 2020, is to achieve a 100% zero-emissions fleet powered by renewable energy no later than 2040.

This order follows the completion of an 18-month electric bus evaluation of two 60-foot New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE buses program initiated in 2018. The buses were purchased as option orders off of the Commonwealth of Virginia state contract.

New Flyer has delivered more than 1,830 buses to King County since 1979—with more than half of them being zero-emission or hybrid electric propulsions on common and proven Xcelsior bus platforms, said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI.

NFI subsidiary ARBOC Specialty Vehicles has also supported Metro’s commitment to fast, equitable, and reliable service, with 37 low-floor cut-away buses delivered since 2011 including the Freedom, Independence, Liberty, and Mobility models.