Ballard signs MOU with Global Energy Ventures for development of fuel-cell-powered hydrogen carrier C-H2

Ballard Power Systems signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Energy Ventures (GEV)—a provider of integrated compressed shipping solutions for the transportation of energy to regional markets, headquartered in Australia—for the development of a new fuel cell-powered ship, called C-H 2 Ship, designed to transport compressed green hydrogen. (Earlier post.)





Artist rendering of Global Energy Ventures’ fuel cell-powered C-H 2 Ship, to be powered by a Ballard system as it transports compressed green hydrogen

In January, GEV and Pacific Hydro Australia Developments Pty Ltd (Pacific Hydro) have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities regarding the production, storage, loading, ground and marine transportation of green hydrogen produced by Pacific Hydro’s Ord Hydrogen Project.

The power required for a small-scale demonstration of the C-H 2 Ship is expected to be less than 10 megawatts (MW). At full scale, the C-H 2 Ship will have a propulsion power requirement of approximately 26MW, and a containment system for storage of 2,000 tons of compressed green hydrogen.

GEV will be responsible for design approvals, development, financing, and operation of C-H 2 Ship, along with integration of the required power system. Ballard will be responsible for design of the fuel cell system for the C-H 2 Ship, based on its FCwave technology (earlier post), and will assist GEV with integration of the fuel cell system into the vessel’s design.





200 kW FCwave module

Ballard’s FCwave is specifically designed to provide zero-emission power to marine vessels. Based on learnings and experience from more than 50 million kilometers of heavy-duty vehicle operation, Ballard’s FCwave fuel cell module is tested and certified for operation in marine environments. The module is scalable from 200 kilowatts to megawatts to suit a broad range of inland and costal vessels such as ferries and barges.

Ballard’s FCwave system will obtain its hydrogen fuel from the compressed green hydrogen stored onboard and transported by the vessel.