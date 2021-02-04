Fraunhofer suggests e-scooters as application for its magnesium hydride paste hydrogen storage technology
04 February 2021
Researchers at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials IFAM in Dresden have developed an ultra-high-capacity hydrogen storage substance for PEM fuel cell applications based on solid magnesium hydride. Fraunhofer’s POWERPASTE releases hydrogen on contact with water. It has a hydrogen capacity of about 10 mass-% (i.e. 10 kg POWERPASTE → 1 kg hydrogen). This is a specific energy of 1.6 kWh/kg and an energy density of 1.9 kWh/liter—about 10 times the capacity of Li-Ion batteries.
Specific energies and energy densities including conversion losses. Source: Fraunhofer IFAM
The award-winning POWERPASTE technology is patented (EU, US) and offers advantages over other energy storage technologies, in particular in the power range from 100 W to 10 kW, Fraunhofer researchers said.
Now, Fraunhofer is suggesting the use of POWERPASTE for use with e-scooters. Hydrogen is not currently an option for small vehicles such as electric scooters and motorcycles, since the pressure surge during refilling would be too great. POWERPASTE, on the other hand, the researchers suggest, would be ideal.
POWERPASTE (left); POWERPASTE cartridge (middle); portable 100 W power supply unit (right). Source: Fraunhofer IFAM
POWERPASTE stores hydrogen in a chemical form at room temperature and atmospheric pressure to be then released on demand, said Dr. Marcus Vogt, research associate at Fraunhofer IFAM. POWERPASTE only begins to decompose at temperatures of around 250 °C, so it remains safe even when an e-scooter stands in the sun for hours.
Refueling would be simple; riders merely have to replace an empty cartridge with a new one and then refill a tank with water. This can be done either at home or underway.
To create POWERPASTE, magnesium powder is combined with hydrogen to form magnesium hydride in a process conducted at 350 °C and five to six times atmospheric pressure. An ester and a metal salt are then added in order to form the finished product.
Onboard the vehicle, the POWERPASTE is released from a cartridge by means of a plunger. When water is added from an onboard tank, the ensuing reaction generates hydrogen gas in a quantity dynamically adjusted to the actual requirements of the fuel cell. Only half of the hydrogen originates from the POWERPASTE; the rest comes from the added water.
POWERPASTE thus has a huge energy storage density. It is substantially higher than that of a 700 bar high-pressure tank. And compared to batteries, it has ten times the energy storage density.—Marcus Vogt
This means that POWERPASTE can offers a range comparable to—or even greater than—gasoline. It also provides a higher range than compressed hydrogen at a pressure of 700 bar.
With its huge energy storage density, POWERPASTE is also an interesting option for cars, delivery vehicles and range extenders in battery-powered electric vehicles, Fraunhofer suggests. Similarly, it could also significantly extend the flight time of large drones, which would thereby be able to fly for several hours rather than a mere 20 minutes. This would be especially useful for survey work, such as the inspection of forestry or power lines. In another kind of application, campers might also use POWERPASTE in a fuel cell to generate electricity to power a coffeemaker or toaster.
Unlike gaseous hydrogen, POWERPASTE does not require a costly infrastructure. This makes it suited for areas lacking such an infrastructure. In places where there are no hydrogen stations, regular filling stations could sell POWERPASTE in cartridges or canisters instead. The paste is fluid and pumpable. It can therefore be supplied by a standard filling line, using relatively inexpensive equipment.
Initially, Fraunhofer suggests, filling stations could supply smaller quantities of POWERPASTE—from a metal drum, for example—and then expand in line with demand. This would require capital expenditure of several tens of thousands of euros. By way of comparison, a filling station to pump hydrogen at high pressure currently costs between one and two million euros for each fuel pump. POWERPASTE is also cheap to transport, since no costly high-pressure tanks are involved nor the use of extremely cold liquid hydrogen.
Fraunhofer IFAM is currently building a production plant for POWERPASTE at the Fraunhofer Project Center for Energy Storage and Systems ZESS. Scheduled to go into operation in 2021, this new facility will be able to produce up to four tons of POWERPASTE a year.
Sounds like this is the solution to most of our energy problems.
interesting of course how much energy it takes to make the paste and can the MgO be recycled.
Could the paste be made locally?
Why the 100-10kW range?
Posted by: Erik Tigerstedt | 04 February 2021 at 04:15 AM
I also wondered why they thought that this technique would be limited to 100 W to 10 kW. Anyway, this would a even more energy inefficient power source than just using hydrogen in fuel cells as you not only need to generate the hydrogen, you also need to use energy to convert the magnesium oxide back to magnesium. This technique might be useful for some specialized applications where the cost of energy is not a major consideration. Maybe specialized military drone aircraft? However, I doubt that this technique will find a wide application.
Posted by: sd | 04 February 2021 at 07:50 AM
What they have not specified is the power output, as opposed to the energy.
I would have thought low power density the likely reason for the range 100W-10KW.
It seems much of the energy to recycle magnesium oxide to magnesium can be concentrated solar, so at least from a GHG POV it would appear to be very attractive:
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-319-48185-2_11
Posted by: Davemart | 04 February 2021 at 09:14 AM
I would have thought e-scooters are OK as they are with LiIon batteries.
The "portable 100w" system looks rather large to stick in a scooter.
Military applications, perhaps.
I wonder how long the paste keeps ?
Backup power supply?
IMO to run a car on a motorway (at moderate speeds) you need ~15 kW.
+ campers can just use propane and not worry about the CO2 as the amounts are minuscule (in the grand scheme of things) (As long as you are not in the same campsite as Greta).
I am sure there are military applications as they are not so cost conscious.
Looks like a solution looking for a problem to me.
Posted by: mahonj | 04 February 2021 at 09:55 AM
Metal Hydrides look like the next step in Fuel Cell Tech, even though they have been working on this for over 40 years!
Power density should not be a concern since the discharge rate looks good enough to drive large fuel cells. It appears that the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials does not want to compete with Compressed H2 (read here: https://www.ifam.fraunhofer.de/de/Presse/Wasserstoffantriebe_fuer_E-Scooter_und_Co.html - use Google Chrome to translate).
One important note is that this is a Magnesium Hydride Hydolysis Reaction with half the hydrogen coming from water. The semi-solid POWERPASTE contains magnesium hydride and non noble metal salts as well as a non-toxic ester, there is more detail in this Whitepaper: https://www.zess.fraunhofer.de/content/dam/ikts/zess/documents/POWERPASTE_WHITE_PAPER_2019.pdf).
What I would like to see is no new Infrastructure. Something like Professor Kondo-Francois Aguey-Zinsou Hydrogen battery which also uses a metal salt catalyzed Magnesium Hydride H2 storage (read about it here:https://lavo.com.au). Now just use a reversible fuel cell to reduce costs.
Posted by: gryf | 04 February 2021 at 10:19 AM