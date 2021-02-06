Cummins and Isuzu announce global mid-range diesel powertrain and advanced engineering collaboration

Cummins Inc. and Isuzu Motors Limited announced agreements for a global mid-range diesel powertrain and an advanced engineering collaboration, marking another step forward in the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP).

The partnership, formed in May 2019, formalized a business structure for the two companies to evaluate and carry out opportunities jointly to develop and to bring new diesel and alternate powertrains to global markets.

Under this global mid-range diesel collaboration agreement, Cummins will provide Isuzu mid-range B6.7 diesel platforms for use in medium-size trucks to meet global customer needs. Cummins and Isuzu will closely work together to integrate the engine with Isuzu’s chassis and to meet Japan’s emission regulations.

Isuzu chassis powered by Cummins B6.7 diesel platform engines will be introduced in North America in 2021, and in Japan, Southeast Asia and other regions at a later date.

The partners said that this collaboration will allow both companies to best serve end user needs across the globe while optimizing their respective investments in both diesel and emerging technologies. The engines for trucks built in Japan will be assembled at Isuzu’s plant located in Tochigi, Japan.

Isuzu and Cummins also entered into an Advanced Technology Agreement, to conduct joint research for various powertrain technologies using the companies’ respective advanced engineering capabilities.

Both companies are committed to further enhance efficiency and emissions capability of their advanced diesel products. As part of the path to carbon neutral, Isuzu and Cummins have recently expanded the partnership discussions to include new power sources, including electrical powertrain technologies.

Cummins and Isuzu continue to innovate and advance the future power sources for commercial vehicles in terms of power, quality, reliability, emissions and fuel efficiency. The companies believe there may be further opportunities to benefit from each other’s unique strengths by harnessing each other’s products and technology to drive global growth.