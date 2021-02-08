Electrify America increases access to solar-powered EV charging for rural Californians with 30 stations

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 February 2021

Electrify America, the nation’s largest public ultra-fast charging network, has added 30 solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with two Level 2 chargers each to its network in the state of California.

The off-grid, standalone chargers are strategically located throughout the Central Valley and inland areas of Southern California, intended to provide greater access to sustainable EV charging for drivers in rural parts of the state.

Electrify America’s EV charging infrastructure plans in California include a commitment to increasing access to EV charging infrastructure in rural areas of the state, to both facilitate regional travel and drive adoption of EVs in rural communities.

With complimentary charging, the new solar units help combat two of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in these locations: access to public charging and affordability. The network ensured that more than half of these chargers were located in disadvantaged and low income communities.

Twenty of the 30 solar-powered charging stations are located at health care centers. With input from public and private stakeholders, Electrify America identified educational and health care institutions as ideal charging points due to high amounts of traffic and extended hours of access. Locations were selected after further analyzing communities with the greatest need for charging, existing charging options and local travel patterns, among other factors.

Ten solar-powered charging stations were deployed in coordination with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency. All thirty EV ARC charging stations were sourced from Beam Global (formerly Envision Solar), the San-Diego based clean tech company that manufactures the durable EV ARC infrastructure products in California.

Onboard ARC Technology energy storage enables the chargers to operate at night, in inclement weather and in the event of a blackout or power outage.

Posted on 08 February 2021 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Solar

Comments

andresto

> the nation’s largest public ultra-fast charging network

What country are you talking about?

I know you're referring to the USA here but not all of your readers on the internet are from the USA. You could at least state the country.

Posted by: andresto | 08 February 2021 at 01:25 AM

SJC

Electrify America

Posted by: SJC | 08 February 2021 at 01:41 AM

