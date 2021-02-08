CA DMV issues autonomous vehicle testing permit to Vietnam’s VinFast

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has issued an Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permit (with a driver) to VinFast (a division of Vingroup). VinFast—a Vietnamese company (earlier post)—is the 57th company to be issued such a testing permit.

Six companies have received a permit for driverless testing (Autox, Baidu, Cruise, NURO, WAYMO and ZOOX) while only one (NURO) has received a permit for deployment.

In January, VinFast launched three electric smart cars: VF31, VF32, VF33. VF31 is a medium-sized SUV (segment C), VF32 is a midsize SUV (D segment), VF33 is a large SUV (segment E).

All 3 models have level 2-3 autonomous features, with 30 smart features divided into 7 groups including: intelligent steering assist system; adapted lane control system; active journey control system; multi-point collision warning system; comprehensive collision mitigation system; intelligent automated parking system; and driver monitoring system.





The VinFast VF33, an E-segment SUV, uses two 150 kW electric motors, with battery capacity of up to 106 kWh and range of up to 550 km (342 miles).

The VF32 and VF33 electric versions will be sold in the US, Canada and Europe markets from 2022.

The launch of high-tech electric vehicles, including electric scooters, electric buses and personal electric cars, is part of VinFast’s roadmap since entering the automotive market 3 years ago.

In Vietnam, Vietnamese automakers have started to install electric vehicle charging stations at commercial centers at Vinhomes Ocean Park, Vincom Long Bien (Hanoi) to serve the first electric cars produced, expected to be sold in 2021 in the Vietnam market.