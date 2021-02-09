Effenco launches ultracap-based heavy-duty all-electric system at a diesel price

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 February 2021

Développement Effenco Inc., a Canada-based company specializing in the design of electric propulsion systems for heavy-duty vocational vehicles, has launched an all-electric system at the same purchase price as diesel alternatives.

Using ultracapacitors and high-power wireless charging stations, Effenco’s solution optimizes on-board energy without sacrificing vehicle vocation and performance.

This fully adaptable system is easily installed on existing fleets of heavy-duty vocational trucks (collection trucks, dump trucks, terminal tractors, etc.) or on new truck fleets without sacrificing loading capacity and without impacting daily operations.

