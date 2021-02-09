Knorr-Bremse opens new commercial vehicle e-mobility development unit: eCUBATOR

Knorr-Bremse, a leading provider of braking systems and of other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, is bundling its know-how in the field of e-mobility in a new, in-house development unit, eCUBATOR. Up to 60 internal and external experts are to work on future solutions at the Knorr-Bremse locations in Munich and Budapest.





The electrification of commercial vehicles and the associated gradual substitution of the internal combustion engine require an adaptation of the vehicle architecture. From traction to braking and steering to suspension and damping as well as the energy supply of the systems, there are numerous new possibilities for efficient and scalable technologies. This gives Knorr-Bremse a unique opportunity to redesign future systems for fully electrified commercial vehicles.

In order to prepare Knorr-Bremse for the upcoming generations of electric vehicles, the eCUBATOR is starting operations as an agile idea factory for future system integration in electric vehicles.

The aim of the eCUBATOR is to adapt our existing product portfolio to the mobility requirements of electric drives and at the same time to identify and develop growth opportunities for Knorr-Bremse in the field of e-mobility. We want to support our customers in the e-mobilization of commercial vehicles. — Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Board of Management of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division

The international and interdisciplinary development unit offers space at external locations in Munich and Budapest to identify innovative, intelligent solutions for electrically powered commercial vehicles using unconventional approaches and to develop them in close cooperation with customers, technology partners and start-ups.

Knorr-Bremse is currently in talks with potential cooperation partners. Work is already underway on a number of different projects, which will be supplemented with further product ideas over the coming months.

Expanding product portfolio for e-commercial vehicles. Knorr-Bremse has already developed numerous products for first-generation electrically powered commercial vehicles, some of which have been launched on the market. The portfolio includes screw compressors, for example, which are installed in e-buses and trucks in particular.

Knorr-Bremse is also well positioned in the area of brake control: the experience gained from brake blending, in which the friction brake, the retarder and another engine brake work together, were used to implement brake blending for electric vehicles as well.

The braking effect of the electric motor is combined with a friction brake, thus generating an optimal braking effect and maximum energy recovery. This leads to an improvement in vehicle efficiency with maximum vehicle stability at the same time even under adverse conditions.

With a view to the second generation of electric vehicles, which will come onto the market from around 2025, Knorr-Bremse is working on future energy management systems, electromechanical actuators and expanded vehicle stabilization and drive functions.

In addition, the Knorr-Bremse subsidiary Kiepe Electric relies on zero-emission local public transport with its e-solutions, on the development and installation of complete electrical systems, and on absolute performance and high quality. The specific solutions include the pioneering Kiepe Traction Inverter (KTI), which can be used multifunctionally for traction and battery charging. The KTI supports the Kiepe fleet management (KFM) and the energy management system Smart Fleet Charging Management (SFM). The permanently further developed In-Motion-Charging-Technology (IMC) for flexible trolleybus traffic is established worldwide.