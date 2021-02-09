Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to develop a large-scale electrolyzer partnership for sustainable hydrogen production

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 February 2021

Air Liquide and Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective to combine their expertise in PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysis technology. They intend to focus their activities on these key areas: co-creation of large industrial-scale hydrogen projects in collaboration with customers; laying the ground for mass manufacturing of electrolyzers in Europe, especially in Germany and France; and R&D activities to co-develop next-generation electrolyzer technologies.

Hydrogen is slated to play an essential role to achieve the European Union’s objectives for CO2 and greenhouse gas emission reduction. In order to meet rapidly growing demand, and to lower costs, it is key to accelerate the production of sustainably generated hydrogen through large-scale PEM electrolyzers.

In the framework of their cooperation Air Liquide and Siemens Energy will jointly apply for large projects funding under the EU’s Green Deal and Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI)-scheme for hydrogen, funded by the French and German Governments. The IPCEI-funding is required to fast start those activities and meet the challenging timeline set out by the European Green New Deal, the EU Hydrogen Strategy as well as the French and German National Hydrogen Strategies.

With this cooperation, Air Liquide and Siemens Energy will strengthen their core competencies enabling the emergence of a sustainable hydrogen economy in Europe and to initiate a European ecosystem for electrolysis and hydrogen technology together with other partners.

The partners have already identified cooperation opportunities for large scale sustainable hydrogen projects both in France, Germany and other European countries.

One of these opportunities is the Air Liquide-H2V Normandy project in France with a capacity of 200 MW, one of the most ambitious European projects for hydrogen production from renewable energies.

Posted on 09 February 2021 in Europe, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background

