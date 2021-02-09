TECO 2030 and Thecla Bodewes Shipyards to partner on hydrogen fuel cell river vessels

Norway-based TECO 2030 ASA is partnering with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in Holland to develop zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell propulsion on all types of river vessels, such as push tugs, dredgers, passenger and cargo ships and low-profile coasters.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the two is the platform for potential joint projects to develop efficient and safe hydrogen fuel cell river vessels, including manufacturing, installation, testing and common marketing.

For nearly 200 years, Thecla Bodewes has been tailoring ships to their owners’ needs. The yard now see a strong push for low- and zero-emissions and is committed to delivering this.

TECO 2030 is an engineering and equipment development company aiming to increase the use of renewable energy, specifically in the form of hydrogen fuel. In January, TECO revealed two products undergoing development and Type Approval in accordance with Maritime rules and regulations: The FCC 1600 Fuel Cell Container and the FCM 400 Fuel Cell Module.





The FCM 400 fuel cell module is TECO 2030’s building block for Marine applications. The zero-emission fuel cell has 400 kW net power output which is twice the capacity compared to other fuel cell providers.

The FCC 1600 is a standard 20 ft. ISO container that holds four fuel cell modules with all related auxiliaries.

TECO has partnered with AVL on the fuel cell system development.