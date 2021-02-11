Ballard signs joint development agreement with Chart Industries for heavy-duty mobility onboard hydrogen solutions

Ballard Power Systems signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chart Industries, Inc.—a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries—for the joint development of integrated system solutions that include a fuel cell engine with onboard liquid hydrogen (LH 2 ) storage and vaporization for the transportation industry, with a focus on heavy-duty applications including buses, trucks, rail and marine vessels.

Both Ballard and Chart have provided hydrogen solutions and equipment to industry for multiple decades (nearly 100 years in total), including a very rapid increase in sales activity in 2020 and year-to-date 2021. This collaboration of two industry veterans is targeted to enable accelerated adoption of hydrogen in heavy-duty transport applications requiring long range, rapid refueling and lowest total cost of ownership of the vehicle.

Liquid hydrogen is well-suited for the transportation industry as its higher density, lower pressure, and ease of filling via liquid hydrogen pump contributes to the ability for larger mobile equipment to travel longer distances, similar to what is possible today with diesel fuel. As part of the development agreement:

Chart will provide:

Liquid hydrogen expertise from liquefaction plant to storage, fueling & onboard tanks;

Extensive truck LNG tank experience;

An existing liquid hydrogen onboard vehicle tank prototype design;

Fuel-to-vehicle connection / interface experience; and

LH 2 test lab in Minnesota.

Ballard will provide:

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology expertise;

PEM fuel cell stacks, modules and systems;

Fuel cell mobility experience with more than 70 million km of vehicle operation;

Market access to system integrators and vehicle OEMs; and

Fuel cell testing facilities in British Columbia, Canada and Denmark.