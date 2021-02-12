AW-Energy entering green hydrogen market with wave energy device

AW-Energy Oy is entering the commercial hydrogen market by introducing a combined WaveRoller and HydrogenHub process for the production of green hydrogen. AW-Energy says that its wave energy device, when combined with other renewable energy sources, can enable significant green hydrogen cost reductions and is a viable solution in the drive to execute the world’s clean energy hydrogen roadmap.

In AW-Energy’s concept, wave energy complements solar power production to enable large-scale green hydrogen. WaveRoller can maintain production through the night, avoid process shutdowns, supplement the seasonal changes and smooth sudden swings in power.

The WaveRoller is a device that converts ocean wave energy to electricity. The machine operates in near-shore areas (approximately 0.3-2 km from the shore) at depths of between 8 and 20 meters. Depending on tidal conditions it is mostly or fully submerged and anchored to the seabed. A single WaveRoller unit (one panel and PTO combination) is rated at between 350kW and 1000kW, with a capacity factor of 25-50% depending on wave conditions at the project site. The technology can be deployed as single units or in farms.





Wave energy holds the greatest potential to generate constant low-cost green hydrogen. Our WaveRoller process enables a green hydrogen plant to achieve much higher production capacities at reduced costs by complimenting wave energy with solar or wind. —Christopher Ridgewell, CEO of AW-Energy Oy

Green hydrogen is produced by using renewable energy (such as combining wave energy with solar) to power electrolysis that splits water into its constituent parts. Widely available analysis suggests a US$2/kg price represents a potential tipping point that will make green hydrogen and its derivative fuels the energy source of choice across multiple sectors, including steel manufacturing, fertilizer production, power generation, and shipping where vast near-term demand exists across Europe and internationally.

Green ammonia, a derivative of green hydrogen, is also being assessed as a way to displace fossil fuels in thermal power generation, greatly decreasing the emissions intensity of existing energy infrastructure.

We believe the collective ingenuity of our supply chain can deliver green hydrogen at less than US$2 per kilogram. From an industry, technology and political perspective, we see no barriers to achieving this. It is time for energy operators and suppliers to work together with wave energy providers to scale-up to reduce costs. —Christopher Ridgewell

Baker McKenzie reports that the low-carbon hydrogen market size could reach $25 billion by 2030. The Hydrogen Council indicates that $70 billion—less than 5% of the annual global energy spend—from private and public sources will enable hydrogen to reach scale.

The growth in green hydrogen production using wave energy could be a cost-effective solution in reaching the world’s latest hydrogen goals, AW-Energy says. WaveRoller is the first marine energy technology to be qualified through certification by Lloyd’s Register to mitigate risks, and provide investors with confidence in the delivery of commercial wave energy technology.