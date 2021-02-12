Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen Group partners with Microsoft on automated driving
White House forms Climate Innovation Working Group; on the way to ARPA-C

ARPA-E announces $100M OPEN 2021 funding opportunity for transformative clean energy tech R&D

12 February 2021

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $100 million in funding for transformative clean energy technology research and development via its Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s (ARPA-E’s) OPEN 2021 funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002459). Concept papers are due on 6 April 2021.

ARPA-E anticipates making approximately 30- 50 awards under this FOA. ARPA-E may, at its discretion, issue one, multiple, or no awards. Individual awards may vary between $250,000 and $10 million in Federal share.

The period of performance for funding agreements may not exceed 36 months. ARPA-E expects the start date for funding agreements to be March 2022, or as negotiated.

This FOA marks the fifth OPEN solicitation in ARPA-E’s history. The previous OPEN solicitations were conducted at the inception of the agency in 2009 and again in 2012, 2015, and 2018. OPEN 2021 therefore continues the three-year periodic cycle for ARPA-E OPEN solicitations.

An OPEN solicitation provides a vitally important mechanism for the support of innovative energy R&D that complements ARPA-E’s primary mechanism, which is through the solicitation of research projects in focused technology programs.

ARPA-E uses Open FOAs to identify high-potential projects that address the full range of energy-related technologies, including areas that are outside of the current portfolio. The objective of an ARPA-E OPEN FOA is to support the development of potentially disruptive new technologies across the full spectrum of energy applications.

Areas of research responsive to this FOA include, but are not limited to, electricity generation; electricity transmission, storage, and distribution; energy efficiency; energy related emissions; transportation.

Since its founding in 2009, ARPA-E has provided $2.4 billion in R&D funding, and ARPA-E projects have attracted more than $4.9 billion in private sector follow-on funding to commercialize clean energy technologies and create sustainable clean energy jobs.

Previous ARPA-E awardees have also gone on to achieve breakthroughs in commercializing a variety of energy solutions, including in the development of transformative solar, geothermal, batteries, biofuels and advanced surface coating technologies.

Posted on 12 February 2021 in ARPA-E, Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)