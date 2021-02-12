ARPA-E announces $100M OPEN 2021 funding opportunity for transformative clean energy tech R&D

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $100 million in funding for transformative clean energy technology research and development via its Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s (ARPA-E’s) OPEN 2021 funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002459). Concept papers are due on 6 April 2021.

ARPA-E anticipates making approximately 30- 50 awards under this FOA. ARPA-E may, at its discretion, issue one, multiple, or no awards. Individual awards may vary between $250,000 and $10 million in Federal share.

The period of performance for funding agreements may not exceed 36 months. ARPA-E expects the start date for funding agreements to be March 2022, or as negotiated.

This FOA marks the fifth OPEN solicitation in ARPA-E’s history. The previous OPEN solicitations were conducted at the inception of the agency in 2009 and again in 2012, 2015, and 2018. OPEN 2021 therefore continues the three-year periodic cycle for ARPA-E OPEN solicitations.

An OPEN solicitation provides a vitally important mechanism for the support of innovative energy R&D that complements ARPA-E’s primary mechanism, which is through the solicitation of research projects in focused technology programs.

ARPA-E uses Open FOAs to identify high-potential projects that address the full range of energy-related technologies, including areas that are outside of the current portfolio. The objective of an ARPA-E OPEN FOA is to support the development of potentially disruptive new technologies across the full spectrum of energy applications.

Areas of research responsive to this FOA include, but are not limited to, electricity generation; electricity transmission, storage, and distribution; energy efficiency; energy related emissions; transportation.

Since its founding in 2009, ARPA-E has provided $2.4 billion in R&D funding, and ARPA-E projects have attracted more than $4.9 billion in private sector follow-on funding to commercialize clean energy technologies and create sustainable clean energy jobs.

Previous ARPA-E awardees have also gone on to achieve breakthroughs in commercializing a variety of energy solutions, including in the development of transformative solar, geothermal, batteries, biofuels and advanced surface coating technologies.