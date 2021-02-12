INL validates 1000 charge-discharge cycles from Zenlabs’ Si anode Li-ion cells; USABC program

Zenlabs Energy, an advanced lithium-ion cell company, announced that Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has successfully tested more than 1,000 charge-discharge cycles from its high-energy Silicon anode pouch cells. Zenlabs is the recipient of a $4.8-million, 50% cost-share development contract from the United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) to develop low-cost, fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) batteries. (Earlier post.)

As a part of the USABC program, Zenlabs delivered its 12 Ah capacity, 315 Wh/kg specific energy pouch cells to several national laboratories for evaluation.

The cells tested by INL have completed 1,000 dynamic stress test (DST) cycles following the USABC three-hour charge protocol and more than 900 DST fast charge cycles using a 4C rate or 15-minute charging protocol under 100% depth of discharge (DOD).

The high-rate-capable cells can be charged to 80% of their capacity in 10 minutes and to 90% of their capacity in 15 minutes. Zenlabs silicon anode cells enable a 300-mile range car where 240 miles can be charged in 10 minutes while potentially delivering up to 300,000 miles.





DST cycling data on Zenlabs Electric Vehicle cells (12 Ah pouch cells, 315 Wh/kg) showing more than 1,000 cycles at C/3 charge rate, and 896 (100%) fast charge (15 minute) cycles.

For the last 30 years, the lithium-ion industry has used graphite as the preferred anode material. Silicon anodes are considered to be the next generation anode technology due to their high storage capacity, but challenges with poor cycle life and swelling have delayed their introduction.

Zenlabs has solved the durability challenges associated with high-capacity silicon anodes and has demonstrated 1,000 charge-discharge cycles showing the technology is ready for commercialization. —founder & CTO Dr. Herman Lopez





Zenlabs’ proprietary silicon-based anode can be paired with a Nickel-rich cathode to achieve up to 400 Wh/Kg fast-charging lithium-ion cells.