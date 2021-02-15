Chevrolet introduces new electric 2022 Bolt EUV and redesigned 2022 Bolt EV

Chevrolet introduced the new, all-electric 2022 Bolt EUV and redesigned 2022 Bolt EV. In addition to broadening Chevrolet’s EV lineup, the Bolt EUV is the first Chevrolet to offer Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system for the highway. (Earlier post.)





2022 Bolt EUV

Since its market introduction in 2017, global sales of the Bolt EV have topped 100,000; in the US, three-quarters of Bolt EV buyers are new to GM.

The new Bolt EUV is the best of the Bolt EV packaged in an SUV-like vehicle with more technology and features, giving customers more choices and reasons to switch to electric. This is an opportunity for Chevy to capitalize on the success we’ve built with the Bolt EV and bring new customers into the Chevy family. —Steve Hill, vice president of Chevrolet

The starting price for both vehicles is less than that of the 2021 Bolt EV. The 2022 Bolt EUV is priced from $33,995 (including destination freight charge), and the 2022 Bolt EV starts at $31,995 (including DFC), before any available state, local or utility incentives. Both will be available this summer.

A special, limited-production Launch Edition of the Bolt EUV is also available, offering the Super Cruise driver assistance feature, sunroof, unique wheels, special badging and an illuminated charge port for $43,495 (including DFC). Customers can reserve the Launch Edition now.





2022 Bolt EV

The new Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV share an architecture, but their designs are unique. No exterior sheet metal parts are shared between the two vehicles and the EUV is approximately 6 inches longer.

Propulsion. An advanced 65 kWh lithium-ion battery pack helps the Bolt EV deliver up to a GM-estimated 259 miles of range (416 km) on a full charge. With the slightly larger Bolt EUV, the GM-estimated range on a full charge is 250 miles (402 km).

The battery system features Chevy’s proven active thermal management system, which uses coolant to maintain the battery at its ideal operating temperature. This technology is a primary enabler of Chevrolet’s 8-year/100,000-mile limited battery system warranty.

Additionally, standard DC fast public charging capability enables the Bolt EV to add up to 100 miles (160 km) of range in 30 minutes and 95 miles (152 km) for Bolt EUV.

Additional propulsion system highlights include:

Single-motor drive unit that delivers 200 horsepower (150 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 N·m) of near-instant torque;

Regen on Demand that allows the driver to convert kinetic energy into energy stored within the battery for future use by simply pulling on a steering wheel-mounted paddle; and

One Pedal Driving lets the driver speed up, slow down and even come to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal.

Charging. Chevrolet is also making charging more convenient with a new Dual Level Charge Cord. It has a changeable plug that allows the customer to plug into a standard 120-volt three-prong outlet for Level 1 charging and a 240-volt outlet for Level 2 charging up to 7.2 kilowatts.

The new Dual Level Charge Cord is standard with Bolt EUV and is available for Bolt EV. For maximum Level 2 charging speed, both vehicles are now capable of 11 kW Level 2 charging, but separate charging equipment (not included) is required.

Additionally, Chevrolet will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV, helping even more people experience how easy it is to live electric.

Super Cruise and additional technologies. Super Cruise employs many advanced technology features, including a Driver Attention System and precision lidar map data. The Driver Attention System uses a small camera located on the top of the steering column and works with infrared lights to determine where the driver is looking whenever Super Cruise is in operation.

If the Driver Attention System detects the driver’s gaze has turned away from the road ahead for too long, the steering wheel light bar will prompt the driver to return their attention to the road. If the system determines continued inattentiveness, it will use visible and audible alerts to notify the driver to take back control of the wheel. Super Cruise is available on Bolt EUV Premier.

Chevy Safety Assist is standard on both Bolt EUV and Bolt EV and includes safety and advanced driver assistance technologies, such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam and Front Pedestrian Braking.

Available driver assistance technologies for both vehicles include Rear Cross Traffic Alert, HD Surround Vision and Adaptive Cruise Control. HD Rear Vision Camera is standard on both Bolt EUV and Bolt EV.

Additional connectivity technologies offered in the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV include new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone projection capability, as well as wireless phone charging that is standard on Bolt EUV and available on Bolt EV, and an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot.

Also, new In-Vehicle Apps allow users to browse a list of available apps such as Alexa, Spotify, The Weather Channel and many more, and install them on the infotainment system.