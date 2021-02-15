MAN ES reports Tier III exhaust-after-treatment orders for low-speed engines pass 1,000

MAN Energy Solutions’ Two-Stroke Business has surpassed 1,000 orders for secondary-measure, Tier III-compliant, emission-reduction technology for its portfolio of MAN B&W-branded, low-speed ship engines.

Approximately one-quarter of the orders have been for EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) systems, with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) systems accounting for the remainder.

The milestone was passed in early January 2021 and is built upon references from the company’s portfolio of ME-B, ME-C and MC-C fuel-oil engines. Currently, almost half of all orders have entered active service.

This is a notable milestone that is built on the know-how we have amassed over the past decade or so. Our fully-mature EGR and SCR systems not only achieve Tier III NOx-compliance, but also deliver performance upgrades for engines in terms of increased fuel efficiency and lower, general emissions. As such, our ability to treat a ship as a complete system gives us a clear market advantage that enables us to prioritize environmental considerations. —Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions

Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) prevents the formation of NO x by controlling the combustion process, while Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) uses a catalyst and an additive to reduce the NO x generated by the combustion process.





MAN SCR system for 2-stroke engines





MAN EGR system