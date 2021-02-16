ELO Mobility, Fraunhofer IVI and HyMove are developing new types of hydrogen fuel cell powered city buses; Go4City project start

Berlin start-up ELO Mobility and the Fraunhofer Institute for Transport and Infrastructure Systems IVI are jointly developing a new generation of city buses with hydrogen drive technology as part of the Go4City (G4C) project.

The Go4City project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure. The official project sponsor is Forschungszentrum Jülich. The program is coordinated by the National Organization of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology NOW GmbH, that has accompanied and supported the project from the initial phase.

ELO Mobility specializes in the development of high-performance city buses with innovative, electric drives based on intelligent energy management systems. These new types of Go4City buses will consume significantly less hydrogen, so that the optimization potential in terms of range and operating costs will be significantly improved compared to currently available vehicle technologies.

Germany is positioning itself in the international race for hydrogen technologies in the commercial vehicle sector and is supporting the comprehensive switch to hydrogen in the context of a climate-friendly transport infrastructure.

ELO Mobility expects to gain significant knowledge and collect valuable data by the company’s module-based construction approach and the use of sensors and actuators in the planned two bus types (12-meter and 18-meter articulated bus version) to optimize both single vehicles and fleet operations.





The essential economic and strategic project goals will be achieved by implementing an adaptive low-wear fuel cell operating strategy with the creation of an intelligent operative fuel cell to battery power split system, as well as an optimized dimensioning concept of the components and other energy control systems.

A notable innovation of the Go4City project is the use of exchangeable and also reprocessable fuel cells, which is accompanied by a significant cost reduction. This aspect is crucial for the technology acceptance of the market.

Go4City project partner company HyMove B.V. from the Netherlands has been operating buses with innovative and reliable fuel cells successfully in daily service for over five years and will ensure optimal project results with the aim to develop further products based on the experience and the scientific knowledge of this project.

The Go4City partners are planning to produce a new generation of high performance hydrogen buses from the year 2022 on, with optimal adaptation to specific OEM use cases.