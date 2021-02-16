Jaguar and Land Rover to offer pure electric models across all nameplates by 2030

Central to Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine plan is the electrification of both Land Rover and Jaguar brands on separate architectures with two clear, unique personalities. Jaguar and Land Rover will offer pure electric power, nameplate by nameplate, by 2030. By this time, in addition to 100% of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60% of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains.

In the next five years, Land Rover will introduce six pure electric variants through its three families of of luxury SUVs: Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. The first all-electric variant will arrive in 2024.

By the middle of this decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a new portfolio. Although the nameplate may be retained, the planned Jaguar XJ replacement will not form part of the line-up, as the brand looks to realize its unique potential.

Key to establishing different personalities for the two brands is the new architecture strategy.

Land Rover will use the forthcoming flex Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). It will deliver electrified internal combustion engines (ICE) and full electric variants as the company evolves its product line-up in the future. In addition, Land Rover will also use pure electric biased Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) which will also support advanced electrified ICE.

Future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture.

Jaguar Land Rover’s aim is to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039. As part of this ambition, the company is also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy. Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment program.

Annual commitments of around £2.5 billion (US$3.5 billion) will include investments in electrification technologies and the development of connected services, alongside data-centric technologies that will further improve their ownership ecosystem.

Reimagine is designed to deliver simplification too. By consolidating the number of platforms and models being produced per plant, the company will be able to establish new benchmark standards in efficient scale and quality for the luxury sector. Such an approach will help rationalize sourcing and accelerate investments in local circular economy supply chains.

From a core manufacturing perspective that means Jaguar Land Rover will retain its plant and assembly facilities in the home UK market and around the world. As well as being the manufacturer of the MLA architecture, Solihull, West Midlands will also be the home to the future advanced Jaguar pure electric platform.

Jaguar Land Rover has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, in which Tata Sons is the largest shareholder, since 2008.