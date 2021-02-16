TransLink buys 15 electric Nova Bus LFSe+; Chicago CTA approves buying 600 diesel Nova Bus LFS

Canada-based Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, recently was awarded a contract for 15 LFSe+, Nova Bus’ long range electric buses, by TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network. TransLink will be adding these to their two LFSe vehicles delivered in 2019 as part of the Canadian Consortium for Urban Transportation Research and Innovation (CUTRIC) Canada-wide Interchangeability Project, bringing their fleet to 17 Nova Bus electric vehicles. The long-range battery-electric buses can travel between 340 to 470 km on a single charge.





Nova Bus also announced that the Chicago Transit Board approved the purchase of up to 600 new, 40-foot diesel LFS buses from Nova Bus. These buses will help the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), the second largest public transportation system in the United States that covers the City of Chicago and 35 surrounding suburbs, in its ongoing effort to modernize its fleet to benefit customers and reduce maintenance costs.

This decision allows for the purchase of at least 100 buses and options to purchase an additional 500 clean-diesel buses, which will enable CTA to maintain safe and reliable service while gradually retiring the oldest buses in its fleet. The CTA expects first prototypes in the coming months with deliveries beginning in early 2022.

LFSe+. Built on the proven Nova Bus LFS platform, the LFSe+ features a battery capacity of up to 564 kWh, with a range of between 211 and 292 miles (340 to 470 km) before needing a charge, depending on power demands and operating conditions.

The LFSe+ offers dual charging options: OppCharge (overhead) and depot (plug-in) charging.

The Nova Bus LFSe, on which the new LFSe+ is modeled, was the first electric bus in the industry to receive a passing score for a full test at Altoona in June 2018.revp

The new LFSe+ integrates the proven traction motor and power electronics from BAE Systems, which uses advanced materials such as silicon carbide to improve heat management. The lower weight and increased power density of the BAE Systems technology also contributes to bus performance and durability. Powered by an integrated modular system, the electric motor significantly decreases maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

LFS Diesel. LFS Diesel buses are powered by the Cummins ISL 8.9 engine. Transmissions are available from ZF, Allison (both 6-speed) and Voith (4-speed). The new 40-foot LFS buses will be similar to those added to the CTA fleet in 2018, but offer a host of features to improve the customer experience and promote safety, including improvements to the wheelchair ramps at the front door, a larger surface area and a reduced slope, making it easier for wheelchairs to use.