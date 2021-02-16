RadSee launches high-performance automotive 4D imaging radar; lower cost, low-risk integration

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 February 2021

Israel-based RadSee Technologies Ltd. announced the availability of the automotive industry’s first 4D imaging radar for ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous vehicles able to deliver ultra-high performance and scalability to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers at up to one-third the cost of previous solutions.

By combining the company’s algorithms and patented antenna and system architecture with 77GHz commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components, RadSee eliminates development risk as well as the usual trade-off between cost and performance.

Last week, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. announced its intent to make a $3-million investment in RadSee. RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions.

The RadSee platform scales to accommodate different autonomy levels—standard, premium and lidar-like—that are easily integrated, enabling widespread adoption across the entire spectrum of current and future automotive requirements. RadSee’s technology is available for immediate integration into current ADAS design cycles as well as emerging autonomous vehicles.

Features and benefits of the RadSee 4D automotive imaging radar include:

  • Scalable, portable and flexible for quick time-to-market

  • Processor-agnostic, automotive-grade COTS implementations (unlike competing ASIC approaches)

  • 400-meter range

  • Angular resolution of 0.25°

  • Static and dynamic object detection in a 120° field of view

  • Complete flexibility to fit into existing Tier 1 and OEM systems

  • Reduced development risks

  • Small form-factor architecture for easy and elegant design integration

As a key safety feature, automotive cameras alone are unreliable when driving conditions are dark or glaringly bright, or when the weather is bad, and lidar remains expensive. Radar, however, is proven effective under any conditions using radio-frequency transmitters and receivers to accurately determine the shape, size, and movement of all objects in view, no matter the environmental conditions.

Posted on 16 February 2021 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Sensors | | Comments (0)

