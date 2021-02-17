Commission on the Future of Mobility announces initial 5 primary research focus areas

In October 2020, leaders from the auto and tech industries, state officials, academia, think tanks and others, announced the creation of the Commission on the Future of Mobility (CFM) to identify opportunities across transportation and technology silos and propose a fundamentally new vision for transportation policy for people and goods.

Now, CFM has announced new commissioners and its initial five primary research focus areas.

Former chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), Mary Nichols, has been named co-chair of CFM. She joins Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Company, who assumed his co-chair role in late 2020, replacing Jim Hackett.

In addition to Mary Nichols and Jim Farley’s appointments, CFM has added several additional commissioners to its roster. These leaders in global mobility include:

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of Ola Cabs;

Jacques Aschenbroich, Chairman and CEO of Valeo, Inc.;

Jacqueline Hunt, Member of the Allianz SE Board of Management;

Craig Jasienski, President and CEO at Wallenius Wilhelmsen;

Carl Pope, Principal at Inside Straight Strategies; and

Avinash Rugoobur, President of Arrival, LTD.

In its February plenary meeting, CFM commissioners aligned on the following five focus areas to address the global mobility gap:

Energy Resources: Sustaining the shift towards alternative energy resources, including electrification and hydrogen, to reduce transportation’s impact on climate change. Freight: Addressing supply chain fragmentation and the impact of consumer preferences on emissions, technology and access. Data Stewardship: Leveraging data thoughtfully to power connected mobility. Infrastructure: Replacing legacy infrastructure with new approaches designed for emerging trends and models enabled by technology. Passenger Transportation: Evaluating the impact new technologies, business models and approaches to mobility have created for passenger transportation.

CFM will lead select public events that complement and inform the Commission’s work and allow the Commission to grow the audience for its eventual advocacy. Research and advocacy across America, Europe and Asia will be completed on a quarterly basis, with energy resources as CFM’s first focus area.