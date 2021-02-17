Faurecia accelerates its hydrogen strategy in China with majority investment in CLD

Faurecia has acquired a majority of CLD, one of China’s largest high-pressure tank manufacturers. The transaction will be completed once regulatory approvals are obtained in China.

Faurecia and CLD will develop and manufacture homologated type III and IV hydrogen storage tanks for the Chinese market. Headquartered in ShenYang, CLD has around 200 employees and 2 plants in Liaoning with a capacity of 30,000 tanks per year. The company is already an established and recognized player providing homologated hydrogen tanks to leading Asian commercial and light vehicle automakers.





CLD is the right partner for Faurecia to accelerate hydrogen mobility in China. By 2030, China will represent a market of at least one million fuel cell vehicles. Through our complementary technologies and industrial expertise, we will further develop CLD’s leadership. —Mathias Miedreich, Faurecia Clean Mobility EVP

Faurecia is now positioned to develop hydrogen storage systems and distribution services and as well as fuel cell systems (through Symbio, a joint venture with Michelin). This scope represents 75% of the full system value chain.

By 2030, Faurecia forecasts the annual hydrogen vehicle production to be two and half million vehicles. Faurecia is committed to continue to invest significantly with the ambition to become a world leader in hydrogen mobility.