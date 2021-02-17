Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rio Tinto, Paul Wurth and SHS-Stahl-Holding-Saar partner on low-carbon iron feedstock for steel; HBI from green hydrogen

Ford commits to 100% all-electric passenger vehicle range in Europe by 2030; $1B to transform Cologne plant

17 February 2021

Ford committed today that by mid-2026, 100% of Ford’s passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, and will be completely all-electric by 2030.

Similarly, Ford’s entire commercial vehicle range will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, by 2024, with two-thirds of Ford’s commercial vehicle sales expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

The announcement comes after Ford reporting, in the fourth quarter of 2020, a return to profit in Europe and announced it was investing at least $22 billion globally in electrification through 2025, nearly twice the company’s previous EV investment plans.

We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience. We expect to continue our strong momentum this year in Europe and remain on track to deliver our goal of a six percent EBIT margin as part of Ford’s plan to turnaround our global automotive operations.

—Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe

Central to Ford’s transformation of its operations in Europe over the past two years were a $1-billion improvement in structural costs, addressing underperforming markets, the creation of a more targeted vehicle line up within three customer-focused business groups, and partnerships to drive growth and improved levels of profitability across the business.

Ford Cologne $1 billion investment. Spearheading Ford’s advance into an all-electric future is a new $1-billion investment to modernize its vehicle assembly facility in Cologne, Germany, one of its largest manufacturing centers in Europe and the home of Ford of Europe. The investment will transform the existing vehicle assembly operations into the Ford Cologne Electrification Center for the manufacture of electric vehicles, Ford’s first such facility in Europe.

Ford Cologne Electrification Center highlighted in blue.

Ford also confirmed that its first European-built, volume all-electric passenger vehicle for European customers will be produced at the facility from 2023, with the potential for a second all-electric vehicle built there under consideration.

Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation. It underlines our commitment to Europe and a modern future with electric vehicles at the heart of our strategy for growth.

We will offer an exceptional range of electrified vehicles, supported by customer-centric digital services and experiences, allowing our customers to come with us on the journey to a fully electric future, starting right now with the launch of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. In combination with our leading commercial vehicle business, this will form the basis of a sustainably profitable Ford business in Europe.

—Stuart Rowley

Posted on 17 February 2021 in Electric (Battery), Europe, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (2)

Comments

mahonj

Might be hard to make money from smaller vehicles, like the Fiesta and Ka.
But maybe by 2029 batteries will be much cheaper, or people will accept small battery cars for local and urban use and not expect 50 kWh.

Posted by: mahonj | 17 February 2021 at 11:52 AM

SJC

Full year 2020 total vehicle sales in Ford Europe's key 'Europe 20' markets fell 26.8%
year on year to 974,982 units with market share off only 0.3% to 7.1% compared
with 2019.

Posted by: SJC | 17 February 2021 at 01:59 PM

