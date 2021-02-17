Hyundai reveals redesigned 2022 Kona and Kona Electric SUVs

Hyundai provided details for its significantly redesigned and enhanced 2022 Kona and Kona Electric SUVs for the US market. The new Kona receives a variety of updates—powertrains, connectivity, safety suite—driven by US customer research. 2022 Kona gasoline and Electric SUVs are produced in Ulsan, Korea and will arrive in the spring.





2022 Kona Electric

Kona plays a key role in Hyundai’s broader electrification strategy, combining electrified powertrains with a stylish sub-compact SUV body configuration. Kona was the first Hyundai SUV available with a fully-electrified powertrain in the US.

The Kona Electric has also been freshened with a new, sleeker front fascia design. The former dimpled grille area has been replaced with a new aerodynamic shape with a prominent horizontal character line immediately below the badging and DRLs. New headlamps and DRLs provide a fresh new illumination signature, and the lower fascia opening boasts clean horizontal strakes.

New lower fender sculpted vents are both sporty and aerodynamically functional. In profile, a sporty new alloy wheel design has been optimized for efficient airflow. From the rear, a new bumper fascia design carries the lower valance strake elements through to the rear of the vehicle, and a new tail lamp design neatly finishes the rear view.

Inside, the center-stack and center-cluster displays are all new for the Electric as well, with large 10.25 screens in each area. The lower center console storage area has also been redesigned with wireless charging capability and efficient use of space.

Kona Electric powertrain. The Kona Electric powertrain employs a high-efficiency 150 kW (201 horsepower) permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor supplied by a high-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor develops 291 lb-ft (395 N·m) of torque distributed to the front wheels. The battery system is liquid-cooled and operates at 356 volts. In addition, Kona Electric estimated MPGe is 132 city, 108 highway, and 120 combined based on internal testing.

Kona Electric utilizes a standard Level-II on-board charging system capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics, with an estimated range of 258 miles based on internal testing.

Kona Electric, using a Level-III fast charge rate, can charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 47 minutes using its SAE-Combo charging port. This convenient fast-charging capability is standard on the Kona Electric. With Level-II charging, it can also charge from 10 to 100% in approximately nine hours and 15 minutes.

For more charging convenience, the charging port is located in the front grille area for head-in parking ease when charging. A battery warmer system is standard on SEL Convenience models and above. The system helps prevent excessively long battery-charging intervals in cold temperatures. In addition, in Winter Mode, the battery warmer can minimize battery-power losses due to low winter temperatures.

Gasoline powertrains. Kona offers a choice of two gasoline powertrains. A 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson engine produces 147 horsepower at 6200 rpm and 132 lb-ft 9179 N·m) of torque at 4500 rpm, paired with a new Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for maximum efficiency. The Atkinson cycle design maximizes the effective cylinder expansion ratio (compression stroke vs. power stroke) for greater efficiency.

N Line and Limited trims offer a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder direct-injected, turbocharged engine generating an estimated 195 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 195 lb-ft (264 N·m) of torque from 1500-4500 rpm. Peak torque delivery starts at only 1,500 rpm and holds through 4,500 rpm, for low-RPM responsiveness and performance in everyday driving conditions. The 2022 Kona turbo engine couples to a retuned seven-speed EcoShift dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for outstanding efficiency with quick, seamless shifting and brisk acceleration.

Advanced Driving Assistance Systems. Kona is available with a range of safety and driving assist features. Smart Cruise Control (SCC) is available and includes the stop-and-go function. Available Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) has been enhanced, engaging the vehicle’s brakes to help prevent a collision if another vehicle is detected near the rear corner (blind spot) and the driver attempts to change lanes. In addition, Highway Drive Assist is a new available feature that can help keep the vehicle in the center of its lane with a specified following distance to a leading vehicle and even make speed adjustments to the posted speed limits on interstate highways.

Another feature is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian and cyclist detection. FCA uses a radar sensor in addition to a camera to help better detect potential collisions. If the system senses a potential collision and the driver fails to react in time, it may automatically apply the brakes. Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), also a first for the new Kona, works to help avoid a collision when backing up by applying the brakes if another vehicle is detected. This is an upgrade from the former Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, which provided a warning. Another available safety feature focused primarily on the protection of children, Safe Exit Warning (SEW) can warn passengers from exiting the vehicle if it is not yet safe to do so.