SolarEdge e-Mobility to supply electrical powertrain and battery solution for Fiat E-Ducato

17 February 2021

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will begin to supply full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the production of the Fiat E-Ducato light commercial vehicle.

The SolarEdge e-Mobility division is based on its acquisition of S.M.R.E. Spa (SMRE), a provider of innovative integrated powertrain technology and electronics for electric vehicles, in January 2019. The e-Mobility division develops end-to-end solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles, including innovative high-performing powertrains and software for electric vehicles.

The acquisition brought technological synergies to both companies and is part of the SolarEdge’s plan to expand its product offering beyond solar at a time when the world is undergoing a clean energy transformation and e-mobility revolution.

We are excited to be a part of this significant moment for Stellantis as they introduce an electric version of the very popular Fiat E-Ducato light commercial vehicle to the European market. In combining our full electrical powertrains with Stellantis’ expertise, we are able to offer the market a best-in-class LCV e-mobility solution that responds to the needs of commercial customers and helps meet city centers’ carbon neutral goals.

We are honored to have been qualified as a tier 1 supplier of Stellantis and the sole supplier of full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the first production series of these vehicles.

—Zivi Lando, SolarEdge CEO

In addition to a full line-up of versions, the E-Ducato also offers modular options for battery size, with ranges in a typical urban real delivery cycle from 200 to over 330 km at standard environment conditions, depending by battery pack, and a variety of charging configurations. It also comes with high-potential performance: speed limited to 100 km/h for improved energy absorption, maximum output of 90 kW and maximum torque of 280 N·m.

