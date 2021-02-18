BASF introduces new heat-stabilized Ultramid; heat resistance up to 190 °C in demanding environments

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 February 2021

Heat resistance, good long-term use properties and weld resistance are the basic prerequisites for components in current and future powertrains. Whether in the internal combustion engine or in the hybrid or electric vehicle, reliable and technically flawless materials are indispensable in a demanding environment.

BASF is expanding its product portfolio of polyamides for the high-temperature range with the introduction of the new heat-stabilized Ultramid B3PG6 BK23238. The new P-stabilization offers a unique heat resistance of up to 190 °C and prevents galvanic corrosion on electrical components due to its halogenide- and metal-free stabilization (halogenide content: <50ppm).

P122_Ultramid_B3PG6

Potential applications in purple

The polyamide, reinforced with 30% glass fibers, also features excellent thermal aging performance, as well as vibration and hot gas welding properties.

Some customers were looking for a PA6 standard material that meets temperature requirements of up to 190 °C. In addition, metal-free heat stabilization is requested more often in order to protect sensitive electronic components in various powertrain technologies from galvanic corrosion and thus to avoid possible failures.

The developed material with the innovative P-stabilization can not only be used in conventional environments, but is also suitable for electronic applications, such as in electric vehicles.

Where high temperatures and versatile material properties are required, the new Ultramid can be used. The material convinces with significantly improved aging properties than existing PA6 GF30 systems, which are currently available on the market. Due to the versatile, cross-industry application possibilities, we can provide large production volumes at economically attractive conditions.

—Andreas Stockheim, Segment Marketing Manager Powertrain and Chassis in BASF’s Performance Materials division

During the development of the new material with a focus on components in the charge air duct, the versatility of the glass fiber reinforced Ultramid was analyzed. For the first time, high temperature requirements were realized by the new heat stabilization.

Posted on 18 February 2021 in Materials, Plastics

