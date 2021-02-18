Volta Trucks selects Proterra to supply vehicle battery for full-electric Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, a full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has selected Proterra as the battery supplier for the Volta Zero. The Volta Zero is the first purpose-built, full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner city freight distribution. (Earlier post.)





This significant contract completes Volta Trucks’s strategic sourcing of the electric powertrain. Volta Zero vehicles are scheduled to start customer trials later in 2021, with tens of thousands of trucks expected on the roads soon after series production starts around 12 months later.

The Proterra-supplied battery will give the Volta Zero a real-world range of 200 km (124 miles) on a single charge. This distance is more than enough for most inner city logistics and distribution vehicles which spend most of their operating time in slow-moving start / stop traffic.

The Proterra battery pack delivers industry-leading energy density and a customizable design. This allows the battery in the Volta Zero to be located between the chassis rails—its safest possible location for the design.

The collaboration represents US-based Proterra’s entry into the European truck market. Proterra’s battery technology has been proven over 17 million miles driven by its own transit vehicles and has also been chosen by other world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to electrify delivery vans, school buses, coaches, low-floor shuttles, and construction equipment.

Proterra batteries feature passive and active safety features, liquid thermal conditioning, and adheres to state-of-the-art functional safety standards, including ISO 26262 (up to ASIL C). The Proterra battery is designed to deliver more than 4,000 recharge cycles over 10 years, without significant degradation, to ensure the longevity of the vehicle.

The prototype Volta Zero was launched in September 2020, with the first vehicles expected to be operating with customers in late 2021.