Arity partners with Ford to enable more efficient usage-based insurance (UBI) offerings

Arity, a mobility data and analytics company, is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to enable any participating insurer to deliver simple and secure usage-based insurance (UBI) programs to eligible connected Ford and Lincoln vehicle owners.

Usage-based insurance programs give drivers access to personalized driving data directly from the vehicle while allowing insurers to price more accurately in return for safer driving on the roads, all without having to download an additional app or plug in an OBD (onboard diagnostic) device. Arity’s driving analytics and insights make this possible, which derive driving risk seamlessly from the vehicle’s data, benefitting both insurers and drivers.

These programs are designed to promote safer driving and to allow insurers to develop longer-lasting relationships with their customers through the ability to provide additional incentives, such as rewards and personalized pricing.

With the driver’s consent, Arity’s centralized telematics platform will be able to process driving data that is safely and securely provided by Ford from activated Ford vehicles. Arity’s insights, including customizable driving attributes, are delivered to insurers via an Arity API.

Drivesight, Arity’s nationally filed and regulator-reviewed driving score, provides an accurate view of vehicle usage and driving behaviors, as well as a credible indication of risk that any participating insurer can use to improve pricing sophistication and inform discounts for their customer quickly.

The Arity platform is built on more than 440 billion miles of historical driving data from more than 23 million active telematics connections and more than eight years of data directly from cars. The platform captures nearly 2 million trips per hour across OBD-II devices, mobile sources, OEM and other sensor types.

That data is cleansed, de-duplicated, and stored in the cloud. Arity then enriches it with third-party data such as maps, traffic, and weather. Arity then correlates this massive volume of enriched mobility data with 85+ years of insurance data (exposure, premium, and loss).

With global offices and a Chicago headquarters, Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation and launched in 2016.