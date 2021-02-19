DOE to award up to $20M for projects demonstrating integration of nuclear power and hydrogen

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) and Nuclear Energy (NE) Office are joining forces to advance technologies that can efficiently integrate nuclear power and hydrogen. Up to $20 million in total funds will be available through DOE’s US Industry Opportunities for Advanced Nuclear Technology Development Funding Opportunity (DE-FOA-0001817, Amendment 009) for one to two projects to demonstrate systems that produce hydrogen using nuclear energy or the heat from nuclear power plants.

Activities of interest include nuclear-powered hydrogen production (at least 1 megawatt), with flexible operation to manage electrical demand and intermittent renewable energy on the grid. Proposed projects must also include integration of a specific hydrogen end use demonstration, focusing on applications that offer potential for significant greenhouse gas emission reduction, as well as cost competitive market potential.

End-use applications may include, but are not limited to, transportation, power generation, or industrial processes. Examples include using hydrogen for the production of chemicals such as ammonia or other hydrogen carriers, or for manufacturing products such as steel or cement.

Proposed projects must demonstrate full system integration with emphasis on end use application, and include energy storage systems, distribution, fueling, and/or sale of the hydrogen (or hydrogen carrier) as necessary. Nuclear facilities that leverage electrolyzers currently available (or planned) are encouraged.

Applications should address system design and cost analysis, safety and risk assessment, integration with reactor operations if required, system optimization and controls, cybersecurity, regulatory engagement, and power acquisition or end use/offtake agreements as appropriate.

This opportunity is part of DOE’s H2@Scale vision for clean and affordable hydrogen production, storage, transport, and use in multiple sectors and across applications.