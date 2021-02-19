Phoenix Motorcars delivers first of two all-electric medium-duty service trucks to Woodland, CA

Phoenix Motorcars,a manufacturer of medium-duty all-electric buses and trucks, delivered the first of two all-electric medium-duty service trucks to the City of Woodland, California. Funding for the vehicles and infrastructure was coordinated between Phoenix Motorcars and the City of Woodland, leveraging local Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and utility funding programs.

The ZEUS 500 electric service truck is built on a Ford E-450 chassis with a Knapheide Service Body and comes fitted with customized configurations to maximize functionality for the city, offering up to 110 mile range from its 105-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The trucks are equipped to be both Level 2 and Level 3 charging capable.

Phoenix Motorcars collaborated with the City of Woodland to install two dual-cord Level 3 50kW DC fast-charging stations. Funding for building out the electric infrastructure to the chargers was awarded through Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E’s) EV Fleet program. The program helps fleets easily and cost-effectively install EV charging infrastructure so they can save money, eliminate tailpipe emissions, and reduce the maintenance needed for medium-duty commercial EVs.

PG&E’s program supports Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast chargers in a variety of installation configurations, based on a fleet operator’s needs. Participants of PG&E’s EV Fleet program are responsible for procuring the chargers and having them installed.

Deploying the first all-electric service truck for the city is a great accomplishment. Phoenix Motorcars and their team offered custom solutions to address our needs and coordinated with multiple agencies, including California Air Resources Board (CARB), Sacramento Metropolitan AQMD and PG&E, for funding and support for our project. —Troy Thompson, City of Woodland’s Fleet and Facilities Manager

Phoenix Motorcars is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture subsidiary.