LME copper prices at 9-year high

On 19 February, LME cash prices for copper hit a nine-year peak of US$8,806.50/t. This is the highest level since 1 May 2012 when copper traded at US$8,528/t.





Total visible copper stocks (LME + COMEX + SHFE + Chinese bonded warehouses) amounted to just 560kt at the end of January, noted critical materials supply chain intelligence company Roskill—only 11kt more than the lowest recent stock level of 549kt in December 2019.

That prices should be at such elevated levels during the middle of the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, when Mainland buyers are absent from the market, raises the spectre of whether commodities are poised for a new super-cycle, driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy to meet global decarbonization targets, Roskill said.